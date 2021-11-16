Pasco woman ‘struck by luck’ wins $1 million on scratch-off

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey woman is $1 million richer after being “struck by luck.”

The Florida Lottery announced that Janet Scheck claimed a $1 million top prize from the STRUCK BY LUCK Scratch-Off game.

She purchased her winning ticket from Stop N Pic Discount Beverage, located at 8507 Regency Park Boulevard in Port Richey and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. 

The STRUCK BY LUCK game gives players the chance to win electrifying prizes of up to $1 million. This game is packed with 7 million winning tickets and more than $176.4 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.36.

