Pasco woman fires revolver into car during dispute, injuring 2: deputies

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey woman was arrested after deputies said she shot at and injured a man and a woman inside their car Monday night.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Upton, 57, blocked a driver and three passengers in a driveway on Judith Crescent and got out of her vehicle wielding a revolver.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle told deputies Upton pulled up behind their vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver side window and screamed, ‘Get the f*** out.’

When the driver tried to flee the vehicle, witnesses said Upton shot at him, hitting him in the neck and striking the front seat passenger in the process.

The passenger told deputies she fled the car on foot and saw the driver take off with the two backseat passengers.

Deputies said the driver drove himself to Bayonet Point Hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound on his neck.

The sheriff’s office said Upton admitted to blocking the victims’ vehicle in the driveway, arming herself with a revolver, and firing into the car at the driver.

The police report does not say what sparked the confrontation, but a representative for the sheriff’s office says it appears a verbal argument involving the two parties escalated.

Upton was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.