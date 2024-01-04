TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old woman in Pasco County is under arrest and charged with the murder of the man she’d lived with for 15 years.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Margaret Kearney after she confided to a friend that she killed the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kearney expressed disgust to her friend over the phone about having to care for the victim because he was defecating himself due to his illness and she did not want to clean up after him anymore.

The affidavit said Kearney told her friend she smothered the victim with a pillow for five minutes and he was “gone.”

A deputy went to the home and he says Kearney admitted she had laid next to the victim and then smothered him with the pillow.

Katherine Drabiak is a professor at the USF College of Public Health and says many families face difficult end-of-life situations.

“Every family goes through difficult situations with end of life care, and a lot of it comes down to making sure that the person in that situation has his or her wishes known,” said Drabiak.

She says family members should talk to each other about their end of life wishes before they become too sick.

“There are some people who want any type of life saving measure taken, they want to live as long as they can, as well as they can and so it’s important to honor those types of wishes. In other cases, people are really suffering and they don’t want extraordinary measures taken, they just want to let nature take it’s course in whatever it is that they are dealing with. It’s important for people to communicate these decisions to their loved ones so that their loved ones know what to do in these type of situations,” said Drabiak.

Kearney is now facing a charge of premeditated murder.