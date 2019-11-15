Pasco woman caught on video abusing young child said she was ‘blacked out,’ deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Port Richey woman was recorded abusing a young boy. She was arrested.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they obtained a video showing Jenna Johns, 28, abusing the 5-year-old, which was recorded several months ago.

“I watched the video and observed the defendant standing over the victim and punching him in the face and the stomach multiple times,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit.

When interviewed by detectives, the child could not recall when the incident occurred, but said that Johns can get physical when she drinks alcohol, the affidavit stated.

Detectives interviewed Johns who said the video was taken six months ago and that she was “blacked out” and could not remember the incident.

She later recalled what had happened, and said that the child had been misbehaving, and that she “was just scaring him” by “hitting the bed, not hitting the victim,” the affidavit said.

Johns was arrested for child abuse.

Further information was not immediately available.

