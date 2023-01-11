TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old woman who is missing and considered endangered.

Deputies said Cheyenne French was last heard from on Jan. 10 and may be in the Lutz area, driving a charcoal 2008 Nissan Altima coupe with the Florida tag BE73TG. The passenger door is damaged and the front bumper is held on with zip ties.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.