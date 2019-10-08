LIVE NOW /
Pasco turtle recovering after being wrapped in fishing line, covered in tumors

Pasco County

Pasco Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) – A green sea turtle needs your well wishes.

A Colorado woman found the small turtle wrapped in fishing line and struggling to swim near the Gulf Harbors Beach Club.

A Pasco County sheriff’s office lieutenant helped contact animal care workers to help transport the turtle to the Clearwater Marina who is also dealing with numerous tumors.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post ” Hopefully the little guy will get what he needs to get healthy so he can be released back into the bay.”

If you need to recycle fishing line or want to find the closest recycling station click here.

