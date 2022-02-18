Pasco theater shooting: Defense to call its witnesses in Curtis Reeves murder trial

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Curtis Reeves’ defense team will have a chance to call its first witnesses as his murder trial enters its fifth day Friday.

The retired Tampa police captain is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Chad Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago.

Police say Revees and Oulson were arguing over the 43-year-old’s cells phone use when Reeves opened fire.

Defense attorneys argue Reeves, who was 71-years-old at the time, acted in self-defense when Oulson threw popcorn in his case.

Over the past few days, jurors have heard from other moviegoers who were in the theater

One witness, Mark Turner said he didn’t see Oulson punch Reeves before he was shot.

“He said, do you mind, I got a message or a text from my babysitter, I’m checking on my daughter,” Turner recalled.

A registered nurse who witnessed the shooting also testified.

“Once I saw that there was no more shooting and any type of violence occurring, I went to Chad’s side,” Derek Friedhoff said. “I noticed that Chad’s pulse started to decline.”

Oulson’s wife was also called to testify. She was hit in the hand by a bullet when her husband was shot.

After the defense questions its witnesses, jurors will hear closing arguments and then begin deliberations.

The trial is expected to take three weeks.