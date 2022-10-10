PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County teen revealed his intention to light a juvenile’s house on fire after he was bullied during an Xbox Live party chat, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Troy Lichtenberger, of Odessa, called authorities late Saturday night and told them “he intended on setting an individual’s house on fire, who lived in his neighborhood.”

Lichtenberger told the deputies he “wanted revenge” after the minor made fun of him during the Xbox Live party.

Deputies met up with Lichtenberger at his home where they found him standing approximately 10 feet away from an improvised Molotov Cocktail. According to arrest documents, the incendiary device “had a distinct odor of gasoline coming from it, with a clock rag, and what appeared to be a makeshift paper wick.”

Next to the bottle was a blue lighter, deputies added.

Lichtenberger told authorities he initially intended to kill the minor but later decided he “only wanted to set his house on fire with or without the individual inside.”

He added he called authorities to stop him from killing the minor.

Lichtenberger was placed under arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device. He was transported to the Pasco County Detention Center and held on $50,000 bond.