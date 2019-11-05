Pasco teen threatens teacher with Glock 9, says he was only singing rap song, deputies say

Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland
Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old Pasco County student was arrested after falsely threatening his teacher with a Glock 9 mm handgun.

The minor, who WFLA will not identify, was arrested Monday around 3 p.m. and charged with a false report of using a firearm in a violent manner.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the teenager was being disruptive in his fifth period class at James Irvin Education Center. The kid allegedly pulled down his pants in class and started picking at his wedgie. When told to sit down, the child reportedly replied, “No,” and continued to talk with other students.

The student was ordered to leave the classroom, but before leaving, the arrest report says he told his teacher, “This is not over, I got my Glock 9.”

The incident was witnessed by two teachers.

In an interview with detectives and with his mother present, the student reportedly admitted that he refused to leave class, but he was singing a song by rapper 9Lokkine, whose lyrics go, “We thugging, we got our Glock nine.”

The student told deputies he did not mean anyone harm, and only said it as a joke.

