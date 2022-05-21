PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old previously arrested in connection to a Dade City shooting that left one man dead and two children injured was charged with murder, according to Pasco County deputies.

Demetrius Roberts, 18, who was previously arrested for delinquent in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm was also charged with murder, a news release from the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Pasco detectives said the shooting took place off River Road in Dade City Wednesday afternoon after two teenage girls began fist fighting.

WFLA previously reported the girls began throwing punches when family, friends and “anyone in that area” got involved. That’s when a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

A 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and an adult man were shot. The man later died as a result of his five gunshot wounds, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Pasco forensic investigators processed the scene and found 14 spent casings in the area of Roberts’ location during the shooting. Deputies said Roberts voluntarily turned himself in but declined an interview with authorities.

“Demetrius Roberts Jr. unlawfully and intentionally killed [the victim] by shooting him five times.” documents said. “According to the video recording, [the victim] did not possess a firearm in his hands and was turning/walking away from Demetrius Roberts Jr. prior to the shooting.”

Deputies said Roberts is a convicted felon and was not permitted to carry a firearm.

Deputies also arrested 19-year-old Julian Zayas for aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened to shoot and pointed a gun at a victim, the sheriff’s office said.