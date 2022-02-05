Pasco teacher arrested for sexual battery on former 14-year-old student, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County teacher was arrested Saturday after deputies said he had an inappropriate relationship with a former 14-year-old student of his.

An investigation found Kyle Handfield began to talk with the student, who was 14 years old at the time, through a social networking website. The 14-year-old allegedly told authorities Handfield engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with her while she was a student at Pinellas Park Middle School from 2017 through 2018.

Deputies said Handfield was a teacher at Pinellas Park Middle School from March 2015, until August 2020. Handfield has also been employed with Pasco County Schools at Fivay High School since August of 2020.

He was charged with three counts of sexual battery custodial authority.

Detectives said they are unaware if there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Crimes Against Children Unit, Detective Leib at 727-582-6566. An investigation is ongoing.