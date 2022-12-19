PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County community has a new road for the holidays after they called Better Call Behnken.

Until now, the newly paved street stopped just before getting to their homes, and that created major issues for visitors — or potentially emergency responders looking for fast access to the houses.

But after repeated Better Call Behnken reports, the section of the street in front of homes has been paved.

“I couldn’t be happier. I’m just thrilled that they came together and finished it and completed it,” said Michelle Leusche, who was the first to call Better Call Behnken about this in September. “And everyone on this street is ecstatic that they can now reach the homes and deliver packages. It’s wonderful.”

Leusche and other homeowners in the Connerton neighborhood were worried after builder Lennar homes confirmed it planned to put off paving the short distance potentially for years, as part of a future development phase. That meant Flourish Drive literally stopped before reaching their houses.

“It’s concerning,” Calvin Jackson said at the time. “There’s medical issues if something were to happen we can’t get medical attention. We get packages mid-delivered all the time.”

Investigator Shannon Behnken worked on this issue for months, working with Pasco County officials and Lennar to get answers. Pasco finally said it was Lennar’s responsibility to pave the road and they were free to do so, without any additional approval from the county.

Lennar did just that, and the now residents are thrilled.

“So I am grateful and thankful and super happy that it happened,” Leusche said.