Pasco students plan walkouts to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some students in Pasco County plan to start the week with a walkout in protest of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill.

The proposed legislation, more commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is set for a vote in the Florida Senate on Monday.It would ban classroom instruction about “sexual orientation or gender identity” in elementary schools. The bill would also require teachers and administrators to inform parents if their children discuss the topics.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has defended the bill.

Last week, 8 On Your Side reported when students from schools around Tampa Bay walked out of class, and rallied against the bill.

“Seeing anyone turn up at any school just felt like a huge relief. It felt like there were people backing this movement,” Isa Cacciavillani the organizer of Pasco Schools Pride, said. “It’s very, very important to me that queer youth are protected and this bill would go against that. Protesting is one of the things I can do to try and prevent it.”

“People in elementary and middle schools are already getting in fake relationships and talk about marriage and talk about partnerships and having children. Having a conversation about queer topics go hand in hand,” the River Ridge High School student added.

The walkout at River Ridge High School is planned for 12:30 p.m. Monday.