Pasco student charged with felony after school fight sends kid to hospital

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One student was hospitalized and another was arrested after a disturbing fight caught on video at River Ridge High School in Pasco County Wednesday.

Video of the fight was uncovered on social media and begins with two students in a fighting stance in an outdoor hallway. The first punch landed sends one student to the ground, and the one who administered the blow, 17-year-old Kevin Smith, follows his shot up with additional ones.

Smith finishes the fight with a violent stomp to the other student’s head.

The kid on the ground then appears to have a seizure-like reaction, with students around him chuckling and making comments.

The high school said the student was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital, but the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the hospitalization was precautionary, and that he’s now alert and talking to investigators.

The student who delivered the stomp was detained by deputies and charged with felony battery.

The school released the following statement:

Parents and Students,

This morning we had an altercation between two students that resulted in the injury of one student who was airlifted. We are always focused on a safe campus and will continue to work to ensure all students are safe. The Sheriff’s office is involved and investigating the situation.

River Ridge High School

