PACSO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife to school, according to authorities.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the student, from Cypress Creek High School, was arrested after a knife was found in their possession while on school property.

Deputies said the High School was briefly on controlled campus status after a report of a student acting suspiciously. The student and knife were quickly located.

Authorities said there is no threat to the school.

“This case is a great reminder to say something if you see something suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

To report a tip to PSO, visit PascoSheriff.com/tips or call the Pasco Sheriff Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.