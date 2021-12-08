Pasco sleep study technician who inappropriately touched patient sentenced to year in jail

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tina Reed has been waiting for this day for more than two years.

She prepared a statement and rehearsed it to make sure she got it right. It was more than two years ago when her life, as she knew it, was forever changed.

She had gone in for a sleep study, when a technician touched her inappropriately. Detectives arrested Andrew Chickoree a short time later. Around that same time, another woman came forward making similar claims.

In one case, jurors found Chickoree not guilty. But, in Reed’s case, they found him guilty of misdemeanor battery. She says the ordeal has changed her life.

“Piece of mind, a broken engagement,” said Reed. “I have tremendous nightmares, even with counseling,” Reed said.

Normally, 8 on Your Side does not identify victims in cases such as these, but Reed wanted to tell her story, hoping to empower other victims of abuse to come forward.

“I know how it feels to be scared,” said Reed. “If there’s anybody else out there that has gone through what I have or worse, please, do try to get help.”

Judge Declan Mansfield also heard from Chickoree’s attorney and two of his daughters who says he is a good dad and grandfather and this is all a terrible misunderstanding. The state asked for the maximum sentence of 11 months and 29 days in the county jail, and that’s what the judge sentenced Chickoree to.

Chickoree has already spent about 22 days in jail and will get credit for that time served.

Reed just hopes that this sentence will change his life.

“Hoping that he gets some help,” said Reed. “So this isn’t done to other women.”