Pasco Sheriff’s Office will no longer allow comments on social media pages

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting later this month, members of the public will no longer be able to comment on a popular Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency’s social media posts.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it will disallow comments on social media beginning Jan. 24. The change is due to an increase in tips being submitted to the agency’s social media pages, the sheriff’s office said.

“As we continually note, our social media platforms are not constantly monitored 24 hours a day and as such, PSO personnel may not see the tip in the comments or messages until much later,” the agency said in a post. “Time is of the utmost importance when it comes to solving cases, especially when it comes to finding missing people. Tips submitted through the proper means help us follow up on and investigate these tips faster.”

Amanda Hunter is a public information manager with the agency. “If someone saw a missing person, for instance, and they are commenting, hey they are here right now but they never called in that tip or submitted that tip on line, then potentially by the time we see that tip that person has moved on.,” said Hunter.

The sheriff’s office said it’s noticed the increase in social media tips “over the course of several months” and noted that information on the proper ways to submit tips has been provided consistently.

The move to disallow social media comments is an attempt to “ensure that PSO is made aware of any and all tips as soon as possible through the proper channels,” the agency said. While comments will no longer be allowed, the social media channels will remain active.

Dr. Kelli Burns is a social media expert with the Univeristy of South Florida. She questions the agency’s move. “There could be some very important tips coming through this medium,” said Dr. Burns. “It’s an extra step to go to have to call something in or email something or even go to a web site to type in some information so I think it’s a disappointment to some extent that they don’t have the staff or the resources to monitor their social media full time. “

The sheriff’s office said the public can call its non-emergency line at (727) 847-8102, option seven and can reach the crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488. Members of the public can also report a crime online and submit a tip on the sheriff’s office website.