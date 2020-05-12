1  of  2
Pasco sheriff’s office welcomes new therapy dog ‘Mango’

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new team member on Tuesday.

“Mango” joined the Behavioral Health Intervention Team as an Animal Assisted Therapy Dog.

Mango is a Labrador mix and is approximately 18-months-old.

He is the partner of Detective Ortiz. The pair will assist residents experiencing mental health issues, with Mango providing a calm and soothing presence on calls for service.

The sheriff’s office said he was rescued from the streets of Brevard County and was chosen as a candidate for their inmate training program.

In the program, inmates work with dogs to train basic obedience skills so the dogs can pass the AKC Canine Good Citizen test.

Det. Ortiz joined Mango for his final week of training in Brevard before returning to Pasco to train with the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit.

