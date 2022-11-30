TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man last seen early Wednesday morning.

Jose Bello is 5’4″ and around 125-lbs with black hair, brown eyes and a birth mark on his face.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bello was last seen on Wednesday around 12:20 a.m. in the 18700 block of U.S. Highway 301 in Dade City.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with a triangle on the front and black pants.

Anyone with information on Bello’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online.