TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 22 year old.

Brianna Washington was last seen on Monday around 10 p.m., in the area of the 4300 block of 5th Street in Zephyrhills.

Washington is 5’8″ and around 290 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Washington was last seen wearing shorts and a jacket.

Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online.