PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two semi trucks stolen from a business in Spring Hill.

According to the sheriff’s office, a red and black semi (Florida tag 50BCMT), a yellow semi (Florida tag JC57LX), a 2020 enclosed trailer (3255CZ) and a 2022 enclosed trailer (QA15IM) were stolen on May 14 around midnight.

The semis and trailers were stolen from a business on County Line Road.

(Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the semis were last seen heading south on US-17 in Charlotte County.

Anyone with information on the thefts should submit a tip to the sheriff’s office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or by going online.