PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a man’s “suspicious death” after his body was found inside a Pasco County home on Saturday.

Deputies said they were alerted to the man’s death just before 7 p.m. on July 8 after he was found dead inside a home in the Westcott Drive area of Port Richey.

“The case began as a death investigation, however through continued investigation, the circumstances of the death became suspicious,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Through investigative efforts, detectives were able to determine that there does not appear to be a public safety threat.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at CrimeStoppersTB.