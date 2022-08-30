TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has introduced its first electronic storage device (ESD) detection K-9, “Boomer.”

Boomer was donated to the sheriff’s office by Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit with a mission to protect kids from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. He is a 3-year-old English lab, born in Indiana. The sheriff’s office said he loves walks and sleeping, but is often awake before his human partner, ready to get to work.

K-9 Boomer can sniff out electronic devices, such as USB drives, memory cards and computer hard drives that could be used to store or transmit child sexual abuse material.

Boomer is also a certified therapy dog. He will be able to offer a therapeutic outlet for detectives who investigate these crimes, as well as assisting victims on scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 Boomer successfully found several hidden electronic storage devices as part of a child pornography investigation where a person was arrested last week.