Pasco Sheriff’s Office adds therapy dog Charlie to new mental health crisis team

Pasco County

Courtesy: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is working to combat the mental health crisis proactively, introducing Animal Assisted Therapy Dog Charlie to the team.

Charlie is part of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Intervention Team (BHIT) and aims to provide a “calming presence for those that may be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Charlie will be paired with his handler, BHIT Detective Pedro Leos, and will assist Pasco County schools, veterans, those struggling with opioid abuse, and others across the mental health spectrum.

“Everybody can understand that there’s a crisis in mental health that’s going on that hasn’t been addressed,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “So what we’re trying to do is get a foothold in this situation and assist those in need.”

