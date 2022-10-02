NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot a man after a fight on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. Corson Ave. area of New Port Richey.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect is a heavy-set Black man who is around 6 feet tall with short black hair. He was last seen running away from the area.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to submit a tip to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case no. 22024966, or submit a tip online at http://pascosheriff.com/tips.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. PSO said anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).