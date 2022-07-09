WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway.

Xavier Peruyero was last seen in the Lexington Oaks area of Wesley Chapel at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Xavier is 5’10” and around 140 lbs. He has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.