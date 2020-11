Pasco schools to offer free COVID-19 tests to students, employees over holiday breaks

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced Friday that it will be offering free COVID-19 tests to its students and employees only during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Winter Break.

Eligible residents can get tested on the following dates, times and location:

Testing Dates:

Nov. 23, 24, 25

Dec. 21, 22, 23

Dec. 28, 29, 30

Testing Times:

9 a.m. to Noon

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Testing Location:

Land O’ Lakes District Office, 7227 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’Lakes, Florida 34638

When residents arrive to the drive-thru testing location, all passengers must stay inside their vehicle.

Please call 813-563-8179 to be prescreened to determine if you’re eligible for testing.