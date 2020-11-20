Pasco schools to offer free COVID-19 tests to students, employees over holiday breaks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced Friday that it will be offering free COVID-19 tests to its students and employees only during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Winter Break.
Eligible residents can get tested on the following dates, times and location:
Testing Dates:
- Nov. 23, 24, 25
- Dec. 21, 22, 23
- Dec. 28, 29, 30
Testing Times:
- 9 a.m. to Noon
- 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Testing Location:
- Land O’ Lakes District Office, 7227 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’Lakes, Florida 34638
When residents arrive to the drive-thru testing location, all passengers must stay inside their vehicle.
Please call 813-563-8179 to be prescreened to determine if you’re eligible for testing.
