Pasco schools to limit extracurricular activities to students, coaches only

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting next week, athletic activities and other extracurricular events at Pasco County Schools will be restricted to students and coaches only, the district announced Friday via Twitter.

The move came after the county saw its positivity rate climb to over 9%. Positivity rate is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

With the recent surge in local, state, and national COVID cases, the positivity rate in Pasco has risen to 9%. Therefore, effective Monday, November 23, 2020, all athletic activities will be restricted to participating students and coaches only… — Pasco County Sports (@PascoCoSports) November 20, 2020

District officials say all athletic, fine arts and extracurricular event ticket sales will be suspended on Monday. All athletic events in district facilities will be closed to spectators until the local positivity rate drops below 5% for a rolling 7-day period.

Florida’s Department of Health has reported an uptick of cases in recent weeks. More than 9,000 new cases were reported statewide on Thursday. Pasco County has reported 13,156 total cases and 262 since the beginning of the pandemic.