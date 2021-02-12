Pasco schools to allow more spectators at sporting events

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced Friday it will begin to allow more spectators at upcoming sporting events.

Starting Monday, the district will allow 50 percent capacity at all outdoor games and four tickets per athlete and coach for indoor games.

Back in late November, the county restricted athletic activities and other extracurricular events to just students and athletes after the county’s COVID positivity rate climbed over 9 percent.

A few weeks later, the school district changed its stance and began to allow spectators at its sporting, music, and theater events. At the time, each participating student could have two people in the audience.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pasco County has reported 31,188 total coronavirus cases, 2,070 hospitalizations, and 595 deaths.