Pasco schools superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The superintendent for Pasco County Public Schools has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the school district.

Superintendent Kurt Browning is now in isolation at home after he “experienced relatively minor symptoms (fever, chills, general achiness) since Friday.”

Pasco schools said Browning received his positive results on Sunday.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ Browning said on Monday. “I’m looking forward to get back to work full strength as soon as the medical experts say I can.”

Although the superintendent has spent time in the office in recent weeks, the school district said his interactions were not in close contact and does not require others to self-isolate or get tested.

