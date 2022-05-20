PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools will be providing free meals to anyone 18 and younger this summer.
Pasco County Schools’ Summer Food Service will begin on June 6 and continue through July 29.
Breakfast and lunches will be provided Monday through Thursday at the following school locations:
West Pasco
- Chasco Middle
- Deer Park Elementary
- Gulf Highlands Elementary
- Gulf Middle
- Hudson Primary Academy
- James M Marlowe Elementary
- Richey Elementary
- River Ridge Middle/High
- Schrader Elementary
- Seven Springs Elementary
- Seven Springs Middle
- Sunray Elementary
- Trinity Oaks Elementary
Central Pasco
- Crews Lake Middle
- Pine View Elementary
- Dr. Mary Giella Elementary
East Pasco
- Centennial Elementary
- Cypress Creek Middle
- East Pasco Education Academy
- New River Elementary
- Quail Hollow Elementary
- R.B. Cox Elementary
- Thomas E. Weightman Middle
- Veterans Elementary
- Wesley Chapel Elementary
- West Pasco Education Academy
- Wiregrass Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
- Zephyrhills High
Buses will be at the following locations Monday through Thursday to provide lunch:
- Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Dr, Dade City)
- Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Str, Dade City)
- Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Rd, Dade City)
- Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)
- Crystal Springs Community Center (1655 Partridge Blvd, Zephyrhills)
Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at these schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.
Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us.