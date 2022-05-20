PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools will be providing free meals to anyone 18 and younger this summer.

Pasco County Schools’ Summer Food Service will begin on June 6 and continue through July 29.

Breakfast and lunches will be provided Monday through Thursday at the following school locations:

West Pasco

Chasco Middle

Deer Park Elementary

Gulf Highlands Elementary

Gulf Middle

Hudson Primary Academy

James M Marlowe Elementary

Richey Elementary

River Ridge Middle/High

Schrader Elementary

Seven Springs Elementary

Seven Springs Middle

Sunray Elementary

Trinity Oaks Elementary

Central Pasco

Crews Lake Middle

Pine View Elementary

Dr. Mary Giella Elementary

East Pasco

Centennial Elementary

Cypress Creek Middle

East Pasco Education Academy

New River Elementary

Quail Hollow Elementary

R.B. Cox Elementary

Thomas E. Weightman Middle

Veterans Elementary

Wesley Chapel Elementary

West Pasco Education Academy

Wiregrass Elementary

Woodland Elementary

Zephyrhills High

Buses will be at the following locations Monday through Thursday to provide lunch:

Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Dr, Dade City)

Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Str, Dade City)

Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Rd, Dade City)

Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)

Crystal Springs Community Center (1655 Partridge Blvd, Zephyrhills)

Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at these schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.

Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us.