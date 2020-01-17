Pasco schools on alert as deputies search for armed home invasion suspects

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say two Pasco County schools are on alert as deputies search for the suspects in a Dade City home invasion.

Pasco High School and the James Irvin Education Center were both placed on “controlled campus” status Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

An agency spokeswoman said the suspects in an armed home invasion and robbery are believed to be in the vicinity.

No injuries have been reported thus far and there is no evidence of shots fired, she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

