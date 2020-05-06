Breaking News
Pasco schools offering farm-fresh sweet corn to families on Wednesday

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County schools is making sure families have farm-fresh fruits and veggies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district said a number of local farmers have stepped up to donate shipments of fruit and vegetables.

“When we get in a shipment of donated fruit or vegetables from a local farmer, we determine where and when we will distribute it – usually the next day, since the goal is to get it out to the public as quickly as possible,” the district said on Facebook.

The corn will be distributed at three drive-thru sites on Wednesday. The sites open at 10 a.m.

Staff will be practicing safe social distancing and wearing mask. They ask that members of the public remain in their vehicles.

“Just pop the trunk and we’ll do the rest,” the post said.

Here are those sites:

• Chasco Elementary School at 7906 Ridge Road in Port Richey
• Pineview Middle School at 5334 Parkway Boulevard in Land O’Lakes
• Pasco High School at 36850 State Road 52 in Dade City

