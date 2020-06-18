Pasco schools announce fall reopening plan, 3 options for families

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Thursday a plan for reopening schools come fall 2020.

As part of the plan, there will be three options parents can choose for their students. Below are the three options:

Traditional: “A return to campus and classroom with the standard school schedule and bell times. This option includes a heavy emphasis on health and safety precautions. Students will practice safe social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Schools will use signage and consistent communication to discourage the gathering of large groups of students. Students will be expected to wear masks or cloth face coverings on the school bus, but masks will not be required in classrooms.” mySchool Online: “Virtual learning with a connection to the student’s enrolled school. This option requires that students follow the standard school schedule and bell times. It features lessons and virtual interaction with teachers during each class period – all conducted online.” Virtual School: “Online learning through Pasco’s nationally recognized Pasco eSchool. This model offers flexible scheduling and is taught by Pasco County teachers. Students work at their own pace can do school work during non-traditional hours.”

Staff and families received an email and phone call Thursday morning notifying them of the plan and options available. Families will be asked to choose an option for their student(s) by July 1.

According to the Pasco Schools website, if parents choose one option however later change their mind, “transfers from one learning option to another should occur after the completion of a semester.”

For those students who are chosen to follow the traditional option, they will not be required to wear a mask or face covering in the classroom but are allowed to do so, according to Pasco Schools.

The Pasco County school year will begin on Aug. 10.

For more information, below is a video of Superintendent Browning discussing the reopening plan.

For more information on the reopening plan, click here.

