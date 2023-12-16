NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla (WFLA) — Pasco County residents prepared for this weekend’s potential severe weather by taking measures to keep the water at bay.

“Our biggest concern today is trying to keep some water out of our house,” said New Port Richey resident William Copeland.

He stopped by Magnolia Valley Golf Course to fill up sandbags Saturday morning.

“If it comes at high tide, our house is going to get some water,” he explained. “If it comes at low tide, we’re probably safe.”

“But we’re taking precautions just in case,” Copeland continued.

His preparations come from experience after he saw the impacts of Hurricane Idalia first hand.

“Our home was flooded back in August when the hurricane came through,” Copeland explained. “We’re still not back in the house, we’re still recovering from that storm.”

Riki Morgan had some sand at home but picked up a few new bags to get his home ready.

“I put them along the doors and the garage door,” he described.

There are three self-serve sandbag stations open in Pasco County to help you protect your home from potential flooding.

Veterans memorial Park in Hudson will remain open from sunrise to sunset through Sunday.

The Magnolia Valley Golf Course in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works in San Antonio are both open 24/7 through Sunday.

Each is helping Pasco County residents like Doreen Ashabranner get ready for the storm.

“Watching the water come in from the high tide, it was scary,” she said. “I’ve had some neighbors get a lot of water they actually have their couches up on bricks.”

“I’ll check on them to see if they need any sandbags,” she continued.