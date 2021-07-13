Pasco residents ‘caught in the loop’ attempting to fix ongoing flooding issue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Miguel Aviles is at his wit’s end. He lives in a home off of Fort King Highway in Dade City, and every time it rains, his property floods.

He explains, the area is very hilly, and when he first moved in about five years ago, the rains would bring minor flooding to the rear of his residence. Now that the construction of a new home is happening directly behind his home, the flooding has worsened exponentially.

Miguel Aviles says he’s contacted the county numerous times, but the flooding issue is still present.

Aviles has emailed and called Pasco County representatives on numerous occasions, but the issue remains. He is concerned with what this raging torrent of water will do to his property in the long term.

“These concrete slabs where the air conditioner sits is starting to dip down. You can see the gap right there where it used to be,” Aviles pointed out. “It’s about an inch, half inch. All of this underneath the sandbags, there’s a large crack about two inches. “

Ron Bohm lives in the same neighborhood and has experienced the same issue. He too says the flooding has gotten much worse since the new home construction began and also tried voicing his concerns to the county.

“I got caught in the loop. Ah, you’ve got the wrong department, wait a minute and I’ll transfer you,” said Bohm, referring to sitting on the phone with county representatives. “So I make the loop and come back right to where I started.”

Ron Bohm’s property has also flooded. He’s frustrated by the county’s response.

Eight On Your Side reached out to the county for comment and received the following statement:

“Our inspectors determined the owner at 10935 Fort King Road, a nearby property, removed the gutter line (curb) on the roadway during construction, allowing water to flow onto both properties. When speaking to a county inspector, the owner suggested placing sandbags in the area. The owner did so to prevent any further water runoff onto the parcel at 10930 Highview Drive. The sandbags will remain in place until a permanent solution is determined.”

Aviles and Bohm are hoping the county will give their situation another look, before the next heavy rain.