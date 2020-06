PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is opening additional amenities as of Monday.

All recreation complexes and community centers, playgrounds, shelter and pavilion reservations and group camping reservations (for grounds less than 50) are open.

CDC social distancing guidelines remain in place.

To see a complete list of Pasco County parks, preserves and trails, click here.