Pasco neighborhood worried about depressions as Dorian inches closer to Florida

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Homeowners in a Pasco County community are on edge if Hurricane Dorian brings heavy downpours to their neighborhood.

Three dozen depressions could expand further with more rain.

Holes opened up two weeks ago around and near a retention pond in Lakeside Woodlands.

County crews closed a portion of Willow Brook Court, fearing the road could cave in.

There are indications that a void exists under the pavement.

Barbara Green claims she has seen maps that show the area has underground caverns and a river.

She said luckily she didn’t see one under her house, but she has seen them in the street.

Green said she prays every time she hears a storm is coming.

“My fear is, hurricane coming, ya know, it’s gonna be a lot worse than it is. So we have some little ones out there still, from what I can see. And they’re gonna get larger,” she said.

Mike Sikorski lives two houses away from the three dozen depressions, marked with tiny pink flags.

He said he’s been through this before.

“I’m hoping that nothing else happens at my house. I mean, I’ve had 3 holes open up in the back yard already,” he said.

Pasco County Emergency Management makes routine checks on the depressions to see if they’ve grown.

