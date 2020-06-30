Pasco moves graduation ceremonies from Yuengling Center to schools, changes dates

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County seniors will return to school one last time for their commencement ceremony.

The school district said it was preparing to bring students back for in-person graduation ceremonies at each school next month. The ceremonies were supposed to take place at the USF Yuengling Center in Tampa, but were moved due to COVID-19.

The events will now be held at the schools themselves or on the football field with social distancing measures in place.

The new dates are:

Friday, July 17

Fivay High School, 7:30 p.m., FHS Stadium

Zephyrhills High School, 7:30 p.m., ZHS Stadium

Wesley Chapel High School, 7:30 p.m., WCHS Stadium

Saturday, July 18

Land O’Lakes High School, 8 p.m., LOLHS Stadium

Monday, July 20

Pasco eSchool, 7:30 p.m., Crews Lake MS Cafeteria

Wednesday, July 22

Sun Lake High School, 8:30 a.m., SLHS Stadium

Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6 p.m., WKTHS Gymnasium

Friday, July 24

Cypress Creek High School, 7:30 p.m., CCHS Stadium

JW Mitchell High School, 7:30 p.m., JWMHS Stadium

Pasco High School, 7:30 p.m., PHS Stadium

Saturday, July 25

Gulf High School, 9 a.m., JW Mitchell Stadium

Wednesday, July 29

Marchman Technical College, 7:30 p.m., WKTHS Stadium

Friday, July 31

River Ridge High School, 7:30 p.m., RRHS Stadium

Anclote High School, 7:30 p.m., AHS Stadium

Hudson High School, 7:30 p.m., HHS Stadium

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:30 p.m., WRHS

LATEST STORIES: