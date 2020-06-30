Pasco moves graduation ceremonies from Yuengling Center to schools, changes dates

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County seniors will return to school one last time for their commencement ceremony.
The school district said it was preparing to bring students back for in-person graduation ceremonies at each school next month. The ceremonies were supposed to take place at the USF Yuengling Center in Tampa, but were moved due to COVID-19.
The events will now be held at the schools themselves or on the football field with social distancing measures in place.
The new dates are:
Friday, July 17
- Fivay High School, 7:30 p.m., FHS Stadium
- Zephyrhills High School, 7:30 p.m., ZHS Stadium
- Wesley Chapel High School, 7:30 p.m., WCHS Stadium
Saturday, July 18
- Land O’Lakes High School, 8 p.m., LOLHS Stadium
Monday, July 20
- Pasco eSchool, 7:30 p.m., Crews Lake MS Cafeteria
Wednesday, July 22
- Sun Lake High School, 8:30 a.m., SLHS Stadium
- Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6 p.m., WKTHS Gymnasium
Friday, July 24
- Cypress Creek High School, 7:30 p.m., CCHS Stadium
- JW Mitchell High School, 7:30 p.m., JWMHS Stadium
- Pasco High School, 7:30 p.m., PHS Stadium
Saturday, July 25
- Gulf High School, 9 a.m., JW Mitchell Stadium
Wednesday, July 29
- Marchman Technical College, 7:30 p.m., WKTHS Stadium
Friday, July 31
- River Ridge High School, 7:30 p.m., RRHS Stadium
- Anclote High School, 7:30 p.m., AHS Stadium
- Hudson High School, 7:30 p.m., HHS Stadium
- Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:30 p.m., WRHS
