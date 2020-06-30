LIVE NOW /
Pasco moves graduation ceremonies from Yuengling Center to schools, changes dates

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County seniors will return to school one last time for their commencement ceremony.

The school district said it was preparing to bring students back for in-person graduation ceremonies at each school next month. The ceremonies were supposed to take place at the USF Yuengling Center in Tampa, but were moved due to COVID-19.

The events will now be held at the schools themselves or on the football field with social distancing measures in place.

The new dates are:

Friday, July 17

  • Fivay High School, 7:30 p.m., FHS Stadium
  • Zephyrhills High School, 7:30 p.m., ZHS Stadium
  • Wesley Chapel High School, 7:30 p.m., WCHS Stadium

Saturday, July 18

  • Land O’Lakes High School, 8 p.m., LOLHS Stadium

Monday, July 20

  • Pasco eSchool, 7:30 p.m., Crews Lake MS Cafeteria

Wednesday, July 22

  • Sun Lake High School, 8:30 a.m., SLHS Stadium
  • Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6 p.m., WKTHS Gymnasium

Friday, July 24

  • Cypress Creek High School, 7:30 p.m., CCHS Stadium
  • JW Mitchell High School, 7:30 p.m., JWMHS Stadium
  • Pasco High School, 7:30 p.m., PHS Stadium

Saturday, July 25

  • Gulf High School, 9 a.m., JW Mitchell Stadium

Wednesday, July 29

  • Marchman Technical College, 7:30 p.m., WKTHS Stadium

Friday, July 31

  • River Ridge High School, 7:30 p.m., RRHS Stadium
  • Anclote High School, 7:30 p.m., AHS Stadium
  • Hudson High School, 7:30 p.m., HHS Stadium
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:30 p.m., WRHS

