Pasco middle school teacher arrested for child pornography

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – William Crawford, 69 worked as a middle school teacher at John Long Middle School in Wesley Chapel for 10 years.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him this week after finding multiple images of child pornography on his computer after he took it in for service at a Tampa Bay area Best Buy.

An arrest report says Crawford took his laptop to the Best Buy for service and a member of the Geek Squad found multiple images of child porn and reported them.

A spokesperson for the Pasco County School system says it appears investigators did not know Crawford was a teacher with direct access to students, but once they learned his position they made the arrest.

On Wednesday, a Pasco County judge set Crawford’s bond at $200,000.

Meanwhile, parents outside of the middle school expressed concern it took so long to remove Crawford from his job once the images were discovered.

“You can’t help but wonder how that might impact or flow over into the school place,” said Michelle Douglass who is a parent, but also an attorney.

As a lawyer she understands the need for due process and that sometimes it can take time to make an arrest.

“And then, on the other hand, I understand the concerns of parents like me without my lawyer hat on, you know I don’t really really want to have my child being interacted within an authority type figure in a teacher who is prone to be doing that kind of activity,” said Douglass.

A spokesperson for Pasco County Schools says the principal at John Long Middle School recorded a message to advise parents of the situation.