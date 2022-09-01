PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A middle school student in Pasco County is facing charges after they anonymously threatened to bring a bomb into school Thursday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the call, which came in Wednesday night, was traced back to a student who attends River Ridge Middle School. Authorities claim the student “admitted to making the call as a joke.”

Authorities assured the community there is no threat to the school. Charges for the student were referred to the State Attorneys Office.

In a news release, deputies said they investigate all threats, even if they aren’t real. PSO urged parents and guardians to discuss the consequences of making fake threats with their students.

Tips regarding threats can be reported by calling the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.