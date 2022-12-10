NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County marine deputy saved a dog trapped on a mangrove island in New Port Richey.

Friday, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the rescue, saying a civilian told them about the dog being tangled on a mangrove island in Oyster Creek.

Deputies found the dog in the mangrove’s branches, trapped without any solid ground on which to stand.

The dog, a female Pit/Lab mix, was rescued and taken back to safety near Green Key Park, where she was taken in by Pasco County Animal Services.

If the dog is yours, information on how to get in touch with animal services can be found here.