Pasco man, woman accused of beating 14-year-old over clothes she planned on wearing to school

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and woman are facing charges in Pasco County after deputies say he beat a teenager with a belt repeatedly and she punched the teen in the eye.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Christopher White and 41-year-old Angela O’Brien on Thursday in Spring Hill. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene just before 7:30 a.m.

According to an arrest report, a witness was driving by and saw White grab the victim, a 14-year-old girl, by her hair and throw her into his vehicle. Deputies say the girl hit her head on the dashboard.

The witness told deputies she followed the vehicle to an address in Spring Hill where the teenage girl ran to her for help. The witness said she then drove the girl to a different location and called law enforcement.

An arrest report says the victim met with deputies and told them O’Brien had punched her in the right eye during an argument. Deputies say the argument was over clothes the teenage girl was planning on wearing to school.

The victim said White then used a leather belt to hit her more than 15 times on her arms, legs, back and buttocks.

Deputies noted in the arrest report that the 14-year-old had swelling and redness around her right eye, as well as approximately 25 belt pattern marks all over her middle torso and arms. The report also says the girl’s arms were starting to swell.

When deputies contacted White, they say he admitted that “he lost his cool” and said his actions were excessive. According to the arrest report, White said, “oh s***” when he was shown pictures of the victim’s injuries on her torso and admitted to causing the injuries with a belt.

Deputies say O’Brien also acknowledged her actions were excessive and admitted to causing the injuries to the girl’s face.

White was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. O’Brien was arrested and charged with child abuse.

The arrest reports released by the sheriff’s office do not list the victim’s relationship to the suspects.

