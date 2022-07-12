TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man used the food service app DoorDash to stalk his ex-girlfriend before showing up at her relative’s home and causing $1,000 in damage, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Michael Seitz went to the home where his ex was staying in the early hours of July 10, when she wasn’t there. He started taking her clothes, a purse and other belongings valued at $500 in total. He called her 25 times and sent her 80 messages on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the woman told him to leave her alone and turned off locating sharing on her cell phone.

But Seitz was able to find her location through the DoorDash app. It’s unclear how he was able to access her account, but he saw the last address her food was delivered to, the report said.

He loaded her stolen belongings into a U-Haul truck and sent her a photo of the vehicle. He said he was on his way to pick her up, then went to the address, took a picture of the home and sent it to her, the report said.

“Get out here b4 [sic] I turn the block n’ ram this U-Haul through the house,” he told the woman, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said he was seen on surveillance video driving up and down the road several times. He eventually rammed the U-Haul into a basketball hoop and mailbox, and the hoop hit a parked vehicle. Deputies said he caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

He fled the scene and was later located and arrested on charges of aggravated stalking (domestic), grand theft (from dwelling or curtilage, $100 to $750) and criminal mischief over $1,000.

He was being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, the affidavit said.

Online jail records show Seitz has two previous arrests on misdemeanor charges in Pasco County.