LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested after officials said he installed a device inside of a gas pump to steal fuel.

The Florida Department of Agriculture said on Mar. 12, they were told a man, later identified as Marlon Rosel Rodriguez, was trying to access the inner electronic parts of a fuel pump at a Circle K on State Road 54 near Lutz. They said surveillance video showed him and another man put something inside one of the fuel pumps.

A Pasco County deputy was sent to the gas station, where they arrested Rosel Rodriguez. The second man left the gas station as deputies arrived.

An inspection of the pump by the department showed there was a a fuel pulsar manipulation device inside of it.

A fuel pulsar is found inside pumps that convert the amount of gas coming through the pump into a price on the screen. When that device is tampered with, one could get large amounts of gas for a small percentage of the cost.

The department said the device they found was made for that purpose.

When they searched Rosel Rodriguez’s car, they said they found a key chain with a remote that could control the manipulation device, as well as keys used to open up gas pumps.

Rosel Rodriguez faces three felony charges. Two of them are for the gas theft. Those are unauthorized access to electronic equipment and criminal mischief.

The third one is related to an expired registration on his vehicle that officials said Rosel Rodriguez tried to forge to appear as valid.

Rosel Rodriguez was taken to the Pasco County Jail.