Pasco man tries to settle longstanding feud by driving into neighbor’s house, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 47-year-old man was arrested after he intentionally drove his car into a New Port Richey house Monday as part of a longstanding feud between him and those inside the home, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Farmer Monday afternoon after finding him behind the wheel of his Ford Explorer with the car’s rear-end backed into a house and surrounded by debris.

In addition to the strong odor of alcohol emanating from Farmer’s mouth, deputies said he had slurred speech and blood-shot eyes.

Because of his ‘intoxicated’ and ‘aggressive’ behavior during his questioning, deputies decided to place Farmer into handcuffs, which they said he resisted multiple times.

The arrest report states Farmer admitted to intentionally ramming his vehicle into the house, citing a longstanding feud between him and the occupants of the home.

The sheriff’s office said Farmer did not believe anyone was inside the home when he decided to ram into it. There turned out to be one person inside, but they were not injured.

Farmer has been charged with DUI, burglary, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, violation of pretrial release, and felony criminal mischief.

