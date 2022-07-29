PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 74-year-old Dade City man died Thursday after he was run over by his own pickup truck as it was being towed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident began when two pickup trucks were stopped end to end in a driveway near the intersection of St. Joe Road and Starbright Drive in Dade City around 6:30 p.m.

After the 74-year-old man attached a tow chain between the two trucks, the driver of the second pickup truck moved forward to tighten the chain.

As a result, the truck being towed moved forward and rolled over the 74-year-old man, who died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.