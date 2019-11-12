LIVE NOW /
Pasco man recorded himself molesting 3-year-old girl, deputies say

Pasco County

PASCO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Land O Lakes man is charged with molesting a 3-year-old girl and having video of him molesting the child on his phone.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested Edgar Diaz-Colon, 33, Wednesday, Nov. 6 for a warrant out of the United States. The charges are for promoting sexual a performance of a child and possession and viewing of child pornography.

When deputies arrested Colon for the 3-year-old molestation charge, they said they found video of him molesting the child on his phone, in addition to other child pornography videos.

The sheriff’s Office said they are investigating whether there were more victims molested by Colon in Pasco County, the state of Florida, or other states in the country.

