Pasco man raped 10-year-old he met on Snapchat, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after deputies said he raped a 10-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Austin Altman drove to Hernando County to pick up the 10-year-old girl at her house without her parents knowing. Deputies said Altman then took the girl back to his house in Spring Hill.

At his house, the girl told detectives the suspect forced her to have sexual intercourse with him, holding her down by her throat and ignoring her demands to stop.

In an interview with police, the arrest report states Altman admitted to meeting the girl over Snapchat, picking her up, and having sex with her.

Altman was transported to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

