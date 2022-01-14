Pasco man locks girlfriend in house with windows nailed shut, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested after deputies said he locked his girlfriend inside their home with the windows nailed shut, preventing her from leaving.

Deputies said Luis Molina, 44, of Pasco County got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Jan. 9 before he pushed her against her will. Pasco authorities added that Molina removed his girlfriend’s sim card from her phone so she could not call for help.

Molina then left the home and locked his girlfriend inside, according to authorities. The door was said to require a key from both sides of the door to be locked or unlocked

The girlfriend allegedly told authorities Molina said, “If you don’t come with me you’re staying.”

The next day, deputies said Molina returned to the home where he was arrested after another incident with his girlfriend. He was transported to Land O’ Lakes PSO Jail.